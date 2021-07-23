INDEPENDENCE-Sharon L. Anderson, 86 years old, of Independence, IA, died of natural causes on July 19, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo, IA.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Independence, IA. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, IA

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Friday, July 23rd at White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, and for an hour before services, Saturday, at the church. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.