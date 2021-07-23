INDEPENDENCE-Sharon L. Anderson, 86 years old, of Independence, IA, died of natural causes on July 19, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo, IA.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Independence, IA. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, IA
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Friday, July 23rd at White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, and for an hour before services, Saturday, at the church. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.