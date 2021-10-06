Sharlene Joyce Hinderaker

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders, Cedar Valley Hospice or Gideons International. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187