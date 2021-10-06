WAVERLY-Sharlene Joyce Hinderaker of Waverly, Iowa, died peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family, ready to meet her Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders, Cedar Valley Hospice or Gideons International. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.