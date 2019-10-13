You have free articles remaining.
WELLSBURG --- Joe Leslie Dennis, 64, of Wellsburg, died Friday, Oct. 11, after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at New Hartford United Methodist Church, New Hartford, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the church, as well as an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials to the family; online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements, (319) 352-1187.
