{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

ALLISON --- Jean Shultz, 87, of Allison, died Friday, Oct. 18, at Valley View Nursing Home in Greene. A memorial service will be noon Friday, Oct. 25, at Allison Congregational Church in Allison; visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the church. Burial is in Dumont Cemetery. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting the family, www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; (319) 267-2507. Memorials to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Shultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments