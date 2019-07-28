{{featured_button_text}}
PARKERSBURG -- Erma Aswegen, 96, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, July 24, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington of natural causes; services 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg; visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and for an hour before the funeral service at the church; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

