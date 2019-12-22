{{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER -- Darryl Edwin Kasemeier, 80, of Sumner, died Thursday, Dec. 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, due to complications of esophageal cancer; services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with burial at Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner; visitation from 4-7 pm. on Monday, Dec. 23, and for an hour before services Tuesday, all at the church. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, (563) 578-3451, is assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

