SERVICE NOTICEL Theodore “Ted” H. Tuitjer Jr.

PARKERSBURG — Theodore “Ted” Henry Tuitjer Jr., 87, of Parkersburg, died May 9 at Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center, of natural causes. Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Bethel Lutheran Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Memorials to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.