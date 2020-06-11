SERVICE NOTICE
GREENE — Arthur Kohls, 96 of Greene, died Monday, June 8, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. John’s UCC Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua, with burial in Elgin City Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory-Olson Chapel, Nashua, and for an hour before services Friday at the church. Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

