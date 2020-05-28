SERVICE NOTICE
0 entries

SERVICE NOTICE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY — Beth Elaine Enright, 61, of Mason City, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Per Beth’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St. N.E., Mason City, (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News