APLINGTON --- Wilma Gean Haats, 88, of Aplington, died Thursday, March 21, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls of natural causes. Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington; burial in West Friesland Cemetery, Ackley. Visitation will be one hour before services at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington, (319) 346-1534; in lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com
Breaking
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.