APLINGTON --- Wilma Gean Haats, 88, of Aplington, died Thursday, March 21, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls of natural causes. Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington; burial in West Friesland Cemetery, Ackley. Visitation will be one hour before services at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington, (319) 346-1534; in lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com

the life of: Service Notice: Wilma Haats
