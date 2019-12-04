{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Wilma Rose Brustkern, 88, of La Porte City, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at La Porte City Specialty Care; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also at the church for an hour before services on Saturday. Condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

