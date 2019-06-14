You have free articles remaining.
APLINGTON -- William L. Oldenburger, 94, of Aplington, died Wednesday, June 12, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center, of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the First Reformed Church, Aplington, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Aplington; visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington, (319) 346-1534, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to the family; online condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
