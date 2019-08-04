{{featured_button_text}}
NEW HAMPTON -- William Joseph “Bill” Shekleton, 68, of New Hampton, died suddenly Thursday, Aug. 1, at his home; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton; visitation 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Aug. 4, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton, (641) 394 4334, with a 6 p.m. parish Scripture service; visitation will continue one hour before services Monday at the church; condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

