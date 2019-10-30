{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO - William Hunt, 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service; visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday; memorials may be directed to the family for further designation; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Hunt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments