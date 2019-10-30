You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO - William Hunt, 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service; visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday; memorials may be directed to the family for further designation; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.