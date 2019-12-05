CHARLES CITY -- William H. “Bill” Wohlers, 81, of Charles City, died Friday, Nov. 22, at home of natural causes; memorial service 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Charles City; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City, (641) 228-2323, and also for an hour before the service at the church on Saturday; followed by a Celebraiton of Life with family and friends at the Elks Lodge No. 418, Charles City, following the service on Saturday with a prepared luncheon and time of fellowship. Memorials in lieu of flowers made to the Charles City Municipal Swimming Pool, the Charles City Schoolsports Complex (baseball and softball fields), or charity of choice. Online condolences left at www.hauserfh.com.
