SERVICE NOTICE: William ‘Bill' Peyton
0 entries

SERVICE NOTICE: William ‘Bill' Peyton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE — William H. “Bill” Peyton, 76, of Independence, died Thursday, June 25, a UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. today, June 28, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. A military service will begin at 4 p.m. Private family funeral services will be held Monday; burial in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

To plant a tree in memory of SERVICE Peyton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News