SERVICE NOTICE: William ‘Bill' Peyton

INDEPENDENCE — William H. “Bill” Peyton, 76, of Independence, died Thursday, June 25, a UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. today, June 28, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. A military service will begin at 4 p.m. Private family funeral services will be held Monday; burial in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.