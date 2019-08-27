{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WAVERLY -- William “Bill” Ellinger, 74, of Waverly, died at home Saturday, Aug. 24, of natural causes; Celebration of Life memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, with private burial in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery; visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, both at the church. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187.

