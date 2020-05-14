SERVICE NOTICE: William “Bill” B. Meister
SERVICE NOTICE: William “Bill” B. Meister

INDEPENDENCE – William “Bill” B. Meister, 63, of Independence, died Monday, May 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. A private memorial service will be held at a later date Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family; online condolence at www.reiff familycenter.com.

