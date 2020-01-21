Service Notice: Wilbur L. Cordes

ALLISON — Wilbur Lee Cordes, 88, of Allison, died Monday, Jan. 20, at Waverly Health Center of natural causes; Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Trinity Reformed Church, with burial in Allison Cemetery, both in Allison. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 22, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials in lieu of flowers given to Wilder Park in Allison, Allison AMVETS Auxiliary Scholarship, or Trinity Reformed Church in Allison. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
