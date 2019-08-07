{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Wanda M. Holm, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 5, at the Denver Sunset Home; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Grace Fellowship, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo; visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146, and for an hour before services Monday at the church; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

