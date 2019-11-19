{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Walter "Wally" L. Markham, 73, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 14, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo. Graveside services 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Waterloo, with military rites. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Honor Flight at cedarvalleyhonorflights.org or Special Olympics Iowa, 551 SE Dovetail Road, Box 620, Grimes, IA 50111. Condolences at WWW.LockeFuneralHome.com.

