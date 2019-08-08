You have free articles remaining.
NEW HAMPTON -- Wallace J. "Wally" Knutson, 82, of New Hampton, died unexpectedly at home Monday, Aug. 5, of natural causes; services 10:30 am. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Jerico Lutheran Church, with burial at Jerico Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, (866) 394-4331; military honors by Lawler American Legion Post 279; memorials directed to the family. Condolences left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
