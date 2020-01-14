Service Notice: W.R. “Dick” Schuman

DECORAH -- W.R. “Dick” Schuman, 92, of Decorah, died Saturday, Jan. 11, at Wellington Place in Decorah; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at First United Methodist Church in Decorah, with burial at Phelps Cemetery in Decorah in the spring with military honors. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Fjelstul Funeral Home, Decorah, (563) 382-5210, and Thursday for an hour before services at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers given to Barthell O.E.S. Home, 911 Ridgewood Drive, Decorah 52101, or WMC Hospice, 901 Montgomery Street, Decorah 52101. Online condolences made at www.fjelstul.com.