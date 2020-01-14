DECORAH -- W.R. “Dick” Schuman, 92, of Decorah, died Saturday, Jan. 11, at Wellington Place in Decorah; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at First United Methodist Church in Decorah, with burial at Phelps Cemetery in Decorah in the spring with military honors. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Fjelstul Funeral Home, Decorah, (563) 382-5210, and Thursday for an hour before services at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers given to Barthell O.E.S. Home, 911 Ridgewood Drive, Decorah 52101, or WMC Hospice, 901 Montgomery Street, Decorah 52101. Online condolences made at www.fjelstul.com.
Service Notice: W.R. “Dick” Schuman
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.