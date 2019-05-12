You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS --- Virginia A. Moothart, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 11, at Western Home Communities-Martin Health Center. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. www.richardsonfuneralservice.com; 266-3525.
