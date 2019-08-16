{{featured_button_text}}
POSTVILLE -- Virginia M. Knoploh, 92, of Ames, formerly of Postville, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Ames; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug 19, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames; a gathering of friends and family will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday before services at the funeral home; burial will take place at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Postville Cemetery in Postville; condolences at www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.

