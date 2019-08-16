You have free articles remaining.
POSTVILLE -- Virginia M. Knoploh, 92, of Ames, formerly of Postville, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Ames; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug 19, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames; a gathering of friends and family will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday before services at the funeral home; burial will take place at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Postville Cemetery in Postville; condolences at www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.