Service notice: Virginia L. Holbach

GILBERTVILLE — Virginia Lee Holbach, 82, of Gilbertville, died Wednesday, March 4, at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. Memorials to the family.

