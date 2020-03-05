Service notice: Virginia L. Holbach

You have free articles remaining.
GILBERTVILLE — Virginia Lee Holbach, 82, of Gilbertville, died Wednesday, March 4, at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. Memorials to the family.
