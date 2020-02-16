Service Notice: Virginia ‘Ginny' Laures

NEW HAMPTON -- Virginia "Ginny" Laures, 76 of New Hampton, died Friday, Feb. 14, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. today at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton, (641) 394-4334, where there will be a 2:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. parish Scripture service; visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church.