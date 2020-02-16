Service Notice: Virginia ‘Ginny' Laures
0 entries

Service Notice: Virginia ‘Ginny' Laures

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW HAMPTON -- Virginia "Ginny" Laures, 76 of New Hampton, died Friday, Feb. 14, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. today at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton, (641) 394-4334, where there will be a 2:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. parish Scripture service; visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Laures as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News