WATERLOO -- Virgil J. Berg, 94, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 13, at Friendship Village; graveside services 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors; following services, the family will greet friends during a time of fellowship with a reception from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Friendship Village Lakeview Lodge, 312 Southbrooke Drive, Waterloo; memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs. condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
