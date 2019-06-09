{{featured_button_text}}

VOLGA -- Viola Mae Dennler, 80, of Volga, died Thursday, June 6, at the Elkader Care Center; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, with burial at East Side Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, and for an hour before services Tuesday, all at the church; Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elkader, (563) 245-1113, is assisting the family; condolences left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.

