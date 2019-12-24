WATERLOO -- Vincent A. “Vince” Demuth, 82, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 23, at MercyOne-Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Edward Catholic Church; visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Inurnment at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
