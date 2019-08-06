{{featured_button_text}}
NEW HAMPTON -- Veronica Kathryn Geerts, 71, of New Hampton, died Sunday, Aug. 4, at Mercy-One North Iowa in Mason City; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with burial at a later date; visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary; visitation also at the church for an hour before services Thursday.

