DECORAH -- Vernetta Cline, 91, of Decorah, died Sunday, Aug. 11, at Wellington Place in Decorah; services 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at Decorah Lutheran Church, with burial in Lutheran Cemetery, Decorah; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, Decorah, (563) 382-8651, and after 12:30 at the church on Monday; condolences at https:/www.schluterbalikfuneralhome.com.

