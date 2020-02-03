Service Notice: Verdena E. Morris

EVANSDALE — Verdena E. Morris, 88, of Evansdale, died Sunday, Feb. 2, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls. Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Faith Assembly of God Church, Elk Run Heights, with cremation following services with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date. Visitation for an hour before services at the church. Memorials to the family, and condolences left at WWW.LockeFuneralHome.com.