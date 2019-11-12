{{featured_button_text}}
GRUNDY CENTER -- Vera J. McCreery Krull, 87, of rural Grundy Center, died at home Saturday, Nov. 9; memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, with a visitation an hour prior, at First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice; online condolences left at www.iowacremation.com.

