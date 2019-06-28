{{featured_button_text}}
DUNKERTON -- Vanessa L. Back, 63, of Dunkerton, formerly of Waterloo, died June 8 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo; celebration of life potluck 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the shelter at Lafayette Park, Waterloo; memorials may be directed to the family at 6602 Wheeler Road, Dunkerton 50626.

Service Notice: Vanessa L. Back
