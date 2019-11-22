{{featured_button_text}}
JANESVILLE -- Troy Scott Grovo, 55 of Waterloo, previously of Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo; Troy's body has been cremated, with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville; visitation for an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday; memorials directed to the family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, is assisting the family.

