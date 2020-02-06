Service Notice: Trinette D. Lang
WATERLOO -- Trinette D. Lang, 47, of Coralville, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, at her mother’s residence in North Liberty, following a battle with cancer. Services are pending with Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, (319) 338-1132. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences left at www.gayandciha.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Lang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

