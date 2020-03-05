Service Notice: Tony Sherbon

You have free articles remaining.
MARENGO -- Tony Howard Francis Sherbon, 61, of Marengo, formerly of Fairbank, died Monday, March 2, at Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo, following a 10-year battle with cancer. A memorial service with military honors will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a memorial bench in Tony's name. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements, www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
