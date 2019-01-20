Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO --- Tom 'Big Tom' DeVries, 63, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 17, at home. Services are 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, 233-3235. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home; memorials to the family; www.parrottandwood.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Tom 'Big Tom' DeVries
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments