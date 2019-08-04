{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

EVANSDALE -- Thomas Nathaniel “Nat” Keith, 39, of Evansdale, died at home Wednesday, July 31; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, and also one hour before services on Tuesday, both at the funeral home; Nat's body will be cremated after the services; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Thomas N. "Nat" Keith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments