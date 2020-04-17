SERVICE NOTICE: Thomas F. Thein
SERVICE NOTICE: Thomas F. Thein

WATERLOO – Thomas F. Thein, 78, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Due to the pandemic, services will be scheduled for a future date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements. Memorials to the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

