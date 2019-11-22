You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
CRESCO -- Thomas Allen “Tom” Necas Sr., 67, of Cresco, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Regional Health Services of Howard County; memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Cresco; visitation for an hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Necas, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.