CRESCO -- Thomas Allen “Tom” Necas Sr., 67, of Cresco, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Regional Health Services of Howard County; memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Cresco; visitation for an hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com.

