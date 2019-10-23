You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Theresa A. Parker, 89, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 22; memorial services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; visitation from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church on Tuesday; Theresa donated her body to the University of Iowa Medical School. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, is in charge of the arrangements; memorials in lieu of flowers to the family; condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.