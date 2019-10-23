{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Theresa A. Parker, 89, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 22; memorial services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; visitation from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church on Tuesday; Theresa donated her body to the University of Iowa Medical School. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, is in charge of the arrangements; memorials in lieu of flowers to the family; condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

