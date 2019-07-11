{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- The Rev. Timothy “Tim” Paul Schoepf, 68, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 8, of pancreatic cancer; services 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, with an hour of fellowship before services where family will be present, at Hedrick-Martinsburg United Methodist Church of Hedrick; those attending are invited to stay for a dessert and salad luncheon following the service; memorials in lieu of flowers gifts can be directed to Hedrick-Martinsburg UMC, Richland UMC, Cedar Valley Hospice of Waterloo, or to the family; condolences can be sent to 1954 Pinehurst Lane, Waterloo 50701; Tim's body was cremated, and a private family burial will be held at a later date; Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com, (319) 283-4922.

