Service Notice: The Rev. Donald L. Feuerhak

You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS – The Rev. Donald L. Feuerhak, 72, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at MercyOne – Waterloo Medical Center of multi-organ failure. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, and also for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials directed to the family for several charities. Condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Feuerhak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.