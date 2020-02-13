Service Notice: The Rev. Donald L. Feuerhak
Service Notice: The Rev. Donald L. Feuerhak

CEDAR FALLS – The Rev. Donald L. Feuerhak, 72, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at MercyOne – Waterloo Medical Center of multi-organ failure. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, and also for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials directed to the family for several charities. Condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

