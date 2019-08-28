{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

CEDAR FALLS -- Terri A. Seible, 62, of Geneseo, Ill., formerly of Sioux City, died at home Monday, Aug. 26; private memorial services Saturday, Aug. 31, at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel, (309) 944-1415; memorials directed to Compassus Hospice; local survivors include a son, Aaron (Tara) Seible of Cedar Falls, and grandchildren Preston, Cameron and Reece.

