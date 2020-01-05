{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Suzanne Renee Duggan, 56, of Cedar Falls, died at home of cancer on Thursday, Jan. 2; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Prairie Lakes Church, with burial at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Jan. 5, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, and one hour before service at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

