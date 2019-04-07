EVANSDALE -- Susan Marie (Tibbals) Rodgers, 64, of Lanesboro, Minn., formerly of Evansdale, died Saturday, March 30, after a long battle with cancer; Celebration of Life from noon to 4 p.m. April 14 at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.
Tags
Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Susan M. RodgersSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.