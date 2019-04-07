{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

EVANSDALE -- Susan Marie (Tibbals) Rodgers, 64, of Lanesboro, Minn., formerly of Evansdale, died Saturday, March 30, after a long battle with cancer; Celebration of Life from noon to 4 p.m. April 14 at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.

the life of: Service Notice: Susan M. Rodgers
