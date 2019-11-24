You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- Steven M. Schindler, 57, of Algona, died Friday, Nov. 15, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Algona, with burial at Calvary Cemetery; visitation from 3-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the church, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 6:30 p.m. Local survivors include a daughter, Shelby (Matthew) Dove of New Hartford.
