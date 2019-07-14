{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Stephen James “Steve” Smith, 75, of Iowa City, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Monday, July 8; services are 12 noon Saturday, July 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, where a rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. followed by a parish vigil service; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Rural Employment Alternatives (contact Janine Scandridge at jscandridge@reaiowa.org) or to the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary (www.piercedhearts.org); condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com, (319) 338-8171.

